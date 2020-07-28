BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 to be declared on July 29; check bseodisha.nic.in

New Delhi: The Odisha board of secondary education (BSE) is expected to declare the Odisha HSC or Class 10th 2020 results on July 29 at its official websites — bseodisha.nic.in, orrisaresults.nic.in. A total of 5.6 lakh students appeared for the BSE Odisha class 10 examination 2020 that concluded on March 2.

The board's schedule to announce class 10 results has been delayed as the evaluation process was stopped midway in the wake of lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Odisha class 10 students should follow the steps given below to check their results:

1. Students should first visit the official website - bseodisha.ac.in or orrisaresults.nic.in

2. Now, click on link - Odisha HSC Result 2020 / Matric Results on the homepage

3. Students will see a new page where they should enter their roll number and other details and submit

4. They can see their result being displayed on the screen

5. Students are advised to download their results and take a printout for the future reference

In 2019, the overall pass percentage for the class 10 results was 70.78 percent. A total of 2,05,470 female students and 1,91,655 male students had passed the BSE class 10 examination.

Notably, the class 10 exams were completed before the coronavirus lockdown, but the Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha had to cancel a few of the 12th exams.

Earlier, BSE Odisha secretary has stated that the result for the intermediate Class 12 exam will be released in August.