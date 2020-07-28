हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE Odisha 10th results 2020

BSE Odisha 10th results to be announced on July 29 on bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Photo courtesy: Pixabay

BHUBANESWAR: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha will release BSE Odisha 10th result 2020 on Wednesday (July 29, 2020). The result will be released on BSE Odisha's official websites - bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. This will end the long wait for thousands of the candidates who appeared for the Odisha board Class 10 matriculation examination 2020 and had been waiting for their results.

The BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2020 date and time were declared by the board on Monday evening. It announced that the results will be out on July 29. The students are advised to check the official website on a regular basis to know BSE Odisha HSC 10th results. 

BSE president Ramashis Hazra had earlier informed that board will most likely announce the result by the end of July. A total of 5.6 lakh students appeared in class 10 Odisha BSE board examinations this year. The exams had ended on March 2 this year. 

The BSE Odisha Board 10th Result 2020 will be announced on the official website - bseodisha.nic.in. The results will also be announced on orissaresults.nic.in. 

Though the examination was not affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, the evaluation had to be postponed, BSE president Ramashis Hazra said. The evaluation of the answer sheets was stopped midway as Odisha announced lockdown to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

How to check BSE Odisha HSC 10th Results 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official websites bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in  
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’.  
Step 3: Enter your roll number.  
Step 4: The results will appear on the home screen.  
Step 5: Click on download and take a print for further reference.  
Step 6: Last year pas percentage:  

Last year's Stats:

In 2019, around 6 lakh students appeared for the Odisha BSE exams. The overall passing percentage in Odisha 10th result was 70.78% with 3.97 lakh (3,97,125) students passing the exam last year. A total of 2,05,470 female students had cleared the exams, while 1,91,655 boys had passed.

