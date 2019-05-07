close

Cyclone Fani: IMFA commits Rs 75 lakhs for relief efforts in Odisha

The organisation said that it will also make efforts at the local level to help the state.

Bhubaneswar: Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Limited (IMFA) on Tuesday committed Rs 75 lakh for those affected by Cyclone Fani in Odisha. The organisation said that it will also make efforts at the local level to help the state.

Subhrakant Panda, Chairman, FICCI Odisha State Council and Managing Director, IMFA, appealed to corporates to contribute generously for Cyclone Fani-affected Odisha while committing Rs 75 lakhs by the company. 
 
“While the central and state Governments have stepped in to alleviate the suffering of people, it is incumbent upon all responsible corporates to lend a helping hand to the relief, rehabilitation and restoration efforts in Odisha. IMFA is committing Rs 75 lakhs to the Odisha Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and I appeal to others to come forward," he said.

Meanwhile, the employees of the organisation are also taking efforts to help in different areas of Odisha by providing relief material and assisting in the clean up in the aftermath of the cyclone.

On May 3, the extremely severe Cyclone Fani barrelled through coastal Odisha, causing widespread destruction. It made landfall at Puri with gusting winds and copious rain, which blew away thatched roofs of houses, swamped towns and villages. Puri was worst hit due to Cyclone Fani.

