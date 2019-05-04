close

Cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani: IAF to launch three C130Js for relief missions

The aircraft will carry approximately 45 tonnes of relief material including medicines for the cyclone hit locations.

In the wake of Cyclone Fani, the Indian Air Force will launch three C-130Js Super Hercules aircraft to Bhubaneswar in quick response towards Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR). The aircraft will carry approximately 45 tonnes of relief material including medicines for the cyclone hit locations.

The aircrafts were positioned at the Hindon air base and the crew were on standby for relief mission, subject to request from the Ministry of Health at the possibility of air operations at cyclone-hit areas.

The crew will also setup a contingency response group at Bhubaneswar for controlling ground operations. 

The first three aircraft are being led by Group Captain A Verma, Wing Commander HR Bhatt and Wing Commander R Nanda. These aircrafts will get airborne from the Hindon airbase.

It is also carrying two engineers from Kolkata with repair equipment for Bhubaneshwar water supply department as requisitioned by the Odisha government.

Cyclone FaniIndian Air ForceIAFC130J Super Hercules
Over 70 flights cancelled across Northeast due to Cyclone Fani

