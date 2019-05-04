Cyclone Fani: Indian Navy Chief-designate Vice Admiral Karambir Singh visits Odisha's INS Chilka to review situation

In the aftermath of Cyclone Fani devastating Odisha, Indian Navy Chief-designate Vice Admiral Karambir Singh on Saturday visited INS Chilka naval base to review the situation.

The Flag Officer took an on-ground stock of the situation and damage to the assets, men and material during his approximately one-hour long visit to the location. The Admiral commended the staff for their proactive preparatory activities to mitigate the effects of the cyclone.

The Admiral shared that five naval ships were already at sea off the Puri coast to render any Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Assistance (HDRA), as necessary.

He approved the various relief operations and medical assistance being rendered by the unit to the neighbouring villages such as Gadadwar, Amritpur, Kharibandh and Athrawati.

The Admiral also expressed confidence that the Naval Base would make an early come back to normalcy in the next few days. He also hoped that efforts of the Navy in providing assistance would augment the efforts of other government agencies to bring solace to affected people of Odisha.