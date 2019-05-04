close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani: Indian Navy Chief-designate Vice Admiral Karambir Singh visits Odisha's INS Chilka to review situation

In the aftermath of Cyclone Fani devastating Odisha, Indian Navy Chief-designate Vice Admiral Karambir Singh on Saturday visited INS Chilka naval base to review the situation.

Cyclone Fani: Indian Navy Chief-designate Vice Admiral Karambir Singh visits Odisha&#039;s INS Chilka to review situation

In the aftermath of Cyclone Fani devastating Odisha, Indian Navy Chief-designate Vice Admiral Karambir Singh on Saturday visited INS Chilka naval base to review the situation.

The Flag Officer took an on-ground stock of the situation and damage to the assets, men and material during his approximately one-hour long visit to the location. The Admiral commended the staff for their proactive preparatory activities to mitigate the effects of the cyclone.

Live TV

The Admiral shared that five naval ships were already at sea off the Puri coast to render any Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Assistance (HDRA), as necessary.

He approved the various relief operations and medical assistance being rendered by the unit to the neighbouring villages such as Gadadwar, Amritpur, Kharibandh and Athrawati.

The Admiral also expressed confidence that the Naval Base would make an early come back to normalcy in the next few days. He also hoped that efforts of the Navy in providing assistance would augment the efforts of other government agencies to bring solace to affected people of Odisha.

Tags:
Cyclone Fanicyclone fani odishaOdisha cycloneOdisha Cyclone Fani
Next
Story

Cyclone Fani: IAF sends three C130Js for relief missions

Must Watch

PT1M49S

India asked Islamabad to raise security after Sri Lanka terror attacks