Cyclone Fani Live updates: Landfall expected at around 9:30 am, heavy rains continue over coastal Odisha, north coastal Andhra Pradesh

The rescue and relief agencies in Odisha are on high alert in view of Cyclone Fani that is likely to make landfall close to Gopalpur near Puri at around 9:30 am on Friday. Over 11.5 lakh people in vulnerable, low-lying areas of 13 districts are being shifted to cyclone shelters.

The railways have already suspended operations of trains in Odisha and all trains in Bhadrak-Vizianagaram section (of the Kolkata-Chennai route) has been cancelled till Saturday. A total of 140 trains including 83 passenger trains have been cancelled so far.

Here are the latest updates on Cyclone Fani:

* About a million people evacuated in the last 24 hours from vulnerable districts. At least 3 lakh people evacuated from Ganjam and1.3 lakh from Puri districts.

* Visuals of IPS Sri Pinak Mishra, SP Berhampur requesting natives with folded hands to cooperate and move to the safe zones.

* Heavy rainfall continuing over coastal Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

* Gopalpur reported 52 kmph wind and 10 cm rain at 0130 hrs IST.

* Rainfall reported over Gopalpur - 10cm, Puri - 8cm and Kalingapatnam - 9 cm at around 2:30 hrs IST on Friday.

* Odisha: #Visuals from Jagatsinghpur district's Paradip which is on high alert in view of #CycloneFani; the very severe cyclonic storm is expected to make a landfall in Puri district of Odisha today

* Ministry of Home Affairs' Control Room helpline number for #CycloneFani- 1938, becomes operational to provide latest updates.

* The Odisha government has suspended Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) of Rayagada, Siva Prasad Padhi, for not joining duty despite the government`s order cancelling holidays of all employees in the Health Department in view of the cyclonic storm Fani. The state government had earlier cancelled the leaves of all the doctors and employees in the Health Department till May 15.

* After the landfall, the system is very likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, weaken gradually and emerge into Gangetic West Bengal as a severe cyclonic ctorm with wind speed of 90-100 Kmph gusting to 115 Kmph by early morning of May 4. It is very likely to move further north-northeastwards and emerge into Bangladesh on May 4 evening as a cyclonic storm with wind speed 60-70 Kmph gusting to 80 Kmph.

* As per the IMD, Cyclone Fani is very likely to cross Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali, south of Puri around forenoon today with maximum sustained wind speed of 170-180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph. Landfall process is very likely to continue till noon.

* Fani is billed as the most severe cyclonic storm since the super cyclone of 1999 that claimed close to 10,000 lives and left a trail of destruction in vast swathes of Odisha, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre. After crossing Odisha, the cyclone is likely to move towards West Bengal before tapering off. It is, however, still likely to impact parts of the northeast, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. It is expected to make landfall around 9 30 am on Friday close to Puri.

* Fishermen have been prohibited from venturing into the sea, and locals near the seashore are being moved to a `multipurpose cyclone shelter` that was built in 2009 when Cyclone Aila hit the region.