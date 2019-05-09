DishTV and D2H extend their support to Cyclone-hit Odisha, set up free service camps for customers

Helping its customers and lending support to Cyclone-hit Odisha, Dish TV India Limited, world's largest single-country DTH Company is setting up free service camps in the state to restore DTH connectivity. Under the free service camp, DishTV and D2H technicians will repair and restore the damaged set-top-box and outdoor units.

Commenting on the initiative, Gurpreet Singh, Business Head - India 1, Dish TV India Limited, said, “We are saddened to witness the intensity of the Cyclone FANI affecting many areas of Odisha. Post the calamity, the most critical and difficult phase is to restore life back to normalcy. Our service camps are offering installation, repair and restoration of the damaged set-top-box and outdoor units to resume DTH connectivity in the affected areas.”

Various service camps have been set up across all the cyclone-affected areas in Odisha. DishTV and D2H shall restore and repair the damaged set-top boxes and ODU's without any service charges. With the state having undergone distressing deluge, Dish TV India believes that every effort counts.