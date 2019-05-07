HRD Ministry extends JEE-Advanced registration deadline for aspirants in Cyclone Fani-hit Odisha

New Delhi: The HRD Ministry on Tuesday announced an extension of deadline for JEE-Advanced registration by five days for students from cyclone-hit Odisha. The decision was taken following a request from Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The HRD Ministry has also directed IIT Bhubaneswar to help the aspirants from Odisha for online registration as it has fully functional internet connection.

"I am happy to announce that students from #Odisha appearing for #JEE (Advanced) 2019 will get an extension of 5 days till May 14 for their registration. A decision to this effect was taken following the request of #Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik @Naveen_Odisha," Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

I am happy to announce that students from #Odisha appearing for #JEE (Advanced) 2019 will get an extension of 5 days till May 14 for their registration. A decision to this effect was taken following the request of #Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik @Naveen_Odisha .@PMOIndia @HRDMinistry — Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 7, 2019

"@IITBhubaneswar will help the #JEE (Advanced) aspirants in #Odisha for online registration as it has fully functional internet connection. As declared earlier #JEE (Advanced) for all students across the country will be held on May 27, 2019," he added.

@IITBhubaneswar will help the #JEE (Advanced) aspirants in #Odisha for online registration as it has fully functional internet connection.

As declared earlier #JEE (Advanced) for all students across the country will be held on May 27, 2019.@DG_NTA @CMO_Odisha @PIB_India — Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 7, 2019

Mobile networks in Odisha remained affected following Cyclone Fani.

In a letter to Javadekar, Patnaik had urged the Centre to extend the registration date for the JEE (Advanced) for admission to prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Live TV

Last week, the HRD Ministry had postponed the medical entrance exam-NEET, in view of rehabilitation work in the state which has been affected by Cyclone Fani.

While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, JEE-Advanced is for the ones seeking admission to IITs. It is mandatory to clear the JEE-Mains to be eligible to appear for JEE-Advanced.