Odisha

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in 7 districts of Odisha, issues red alert

Image for representational use only

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in seven districts, an orange alert in six districts and a yellow alert in eight districts for the next 24 hours due to heavy rains.

IMD on Sunday predicted heavy to very heavy rains in 1-2 districts and flash floods as well.

"Odisha IMD issues red alert in 7 districts, orange alert in 6 districts, yellow alert in 8 districts for next 24 hours due to heavy rains. There are chances of heavy to very heavy rains in 1-2 districts. There are also chances of flash floods," Umashankar Das, a scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar said.

The weather forecasting agency also confirmed that a depression has formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining the Odisha coast. 

"The depression is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross north Odisha coast near Chandbali by the early morning of September 13," the official added. 

The weather office has also warned fishermen not to venture in high seas till September 14. 

