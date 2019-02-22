हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Odisha

Leopard seen in Rangamatia area of Bhubaneswar

The animal was shifted to the Nandankanan Zoological Park and later released to Chandaka forest after treatment at the zoo.

Leopard seen in Rangamatia area of Bhubaneswar
File photo

Bhubaneswar: A leopard was reportedly sighted by residents of Rangamatia area here, Forest officials said Friday. The leopard was seen by a resident and he raised an alarm on Thursday night. A team of forest personnel went to the spot and examined the pug marks.

The forest staff suspect that a leopard from the Chandaka sanctuary might have strayed into the human settlement area. The incident comes days after a leopard had strayed into Palaspalli area of the city on February 18 evening. The animal was captured by forest officials near the Bhubaneswar airport on February 19.

The animal was shifted to the Nandankanan Zoological Park and later released to Chandaka forest after treatment at the zoo.

Tags:
OdishaOdisha leopardRangamatiaChandaka sanctuaryPalaspalliNandankanan Zoological Park
Next
Story

Everyone knows that only PM Modi can give befitting reply to terrorists, says Yogi Adityanath

Must Watch

PT1M16S

5W1H: Shashi Tharoor bats for Indo-Pak World Cup match