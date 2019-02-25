हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Malkangiri

Naxal carrying Rs 5 lakh reward on his head surrenders in Odisha

Gope surrendered and expressed desire to return to the social mainstream, the officer said.

File photo

Malkangiri: A Maoist, carrying a Rs 5 lakh reward on his head and involved in many crimes, has surrendered before the police at Koraput, a senior police officer said Monday. Dhananjaya Gope alias Sudheer (27) of Malkangiri district surrendered before DIG (South-Western Range) Himansu Lal on Sunday in Koraput, the officer said.

Gope was allegedly involved in at least 27 crimes including the killing of many civilians, burning of road construction machines, blasting of a block office and firing at security personnel, he said, adding that the Maoist was carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh announced by Odisha government.

Following his surrender, Gope will be provided monetary assistance and will be rehabilitated under the Surrender and Rehabilitation policy of the state government, police said. Gope surrendered and expressed desire to return to the social mainstream, the officer said.

He had joined the outlawed CPI(Maoist) in 2009 and was working for the Kalimela Area Committee of Malkangiri Division under Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC).

MalkangiriOdishamaoist surrenderedKoraputDhananjaya Gope alias Sudheer
