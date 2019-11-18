close

Odisha

Minor girl offered lift, gang-raped by three in Odisha's Sundargarh forest

The girl was allegedly gang-raped at a forest at Tensa under Lahunipada police limits of the district on Saturday night. 

Minor girl offered lift, gang-raped by three in Odisha&#039;s Sundargarh forest
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three persons in a forest in Odisha's Sundargarh district, police said on Sunday. The police have detained three accused in this connection.

The girl was allegedly gang-raped at a forest at Tensa under Lahunipada police limits of the district on Saturday night. The arrest was made on the basis of a police complaint filed by the victim.

According to the police, one of the accused offered her a lift in a two-wheeler to go with him to the market. However, the accused took her towards the forest where the other two joined him and all of them allegedly gang-raped her.

"All the accused are of Tensa area. They have been taken for medical examination after which they will be arrested and court forwarded," said Bonai sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Abkash Routray.

