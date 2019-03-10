Odisha: 7 stations to get more train stoppage

Bhubaneswar: East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Saturday informed that seven stations in Odisha will get more train stoppages on an experimental basis for a period of six months with immediate effect.

The seven stations include Kalupadaghat, Kenduapada, Naraj Marthapur, Bamur, Dungripali and Soro.

"In order to provide more frequent train Service to the commuters it has been decided to provide stoppage of some trains at different stations on an experimental basis for a period of six months with immediate effect," a statement read.

Furthermore, the statement added that some trains originating and passing through East Coast Railway jurisdiction will also get additional stoppages beyond its jurisdiction.

Moreover, ECoR has also decided to increase the frequency of Rourkela-Gunupur-Rourkela Rajyarani Express and Villupuram-Purulia-Villupuram Express.

A Tri-weekly Special train between Sambalpur and Shalimar via Angul and Bhadrak will also start.