OJEE 2019 results

OJEE 2019 results declared at ojee.nic.in; Check list of OJEE 2019 toppers

In the OJEE 2019 results, Pradeep Kumar Kampa has emerged topper in MBA, while Smitarani Choudhury had topped in MCA course.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Cell on Wednesday declared the OJEE 2019 results for online and offline exams on its official website ojee.nic.in. A total of 25,666 students have been allotted ranks in Phase-1 Under Graduate Courses exam and 39,576 students in Phase-2 Post Graduate Courses computer-based exam. Pradeep Kumar Kampa has emerged as the topper in MBA, while Smitarani Choudhury had topped in MCA course. Samir Kumar Padhi is the topper in B.Pharm, Saswati Mohanty in Lateral Entry Tech, Pradeep Kumar Barik in M.Tech course while Swikruti Mohapatra has topped in Integrated MBA.

The paper-based OJEE 2019 test was held on May 18 while OJEE 2019 computer-based test was held on June 8 and 9, 2019.

OJEE Cell will issue rank cards to candidates who have qualifed in the test. Candidates who fail to qualify the exam or who submitted a blank OMR sheet will not be given any rank.

Steps to check OJEE Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the OJEE official website ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on OJEE 2019 Result 

Step 3: On the fresh page, login with your OJEE 2019 Roll Number, your date of birth and enter security code

Step 4: Click on submit button to view OJEE 2019 Result. 

Step 5: Download OJEE Result 2019 and take a print out for future reference

