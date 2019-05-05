Puducherry CM seeks contribution for Odisha cyclone relief fund

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy Sunday appealed to different sections of people here to contribute liberally to the Odisha Cyclone Relief Fund as the state has suffered the worst impact of the cyclone.

Addressing reporters at his residence here, he expressed grief over the extensive damage the cyclone Fani had caused in Odisha.

Live TV

He said he would have a meeting with the natives of Odisha residing in Puducherry and bring to their notice the various steps they and the Puducherry government could jointly take to help the people of Odisha.

The Chief Minister said he would also hold a meeting with the Territorial chief secretary to work out a relief plan for Odisha.