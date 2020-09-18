SAMS Odisha HSE Plus 2 admission merit list out at samsodisha.gov.in; Check here

New Delhi: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha on Friday (September 18) released the first selection merit list for admissions to class XI (Plus 2) at its official website- samsodisha.gov.in. The students who got them registered to participate in the admissions process can check their names on the first selection merit list.

According to the Student Academic Management System (SAMS), the students can seek admission and the last day fulfill the process is September 21. The website is expected to update the data on students on the same day, and the second selection merit list will be declared on October 3, 2020.

Live TV

The students who have registered them to participate in the admissions process should follow the steps given below to check the SAMS Odisha HSS first merit list:

1. Students should visit the SAMS Odisha HSS admission official website: samsodisha.gov.in

2. They should click on the first selection merit list button on the home page to check the merit list.

3. They should click on the relevant options and submit the requisite information to access the merit list.

Around 3.8 lakh students got them registered and paid the fees to appear for the admission process for the 2020-21 academic year from the state.

A total number of 2028 Higher Secondary Schools will complete the admission process through this centralised process. The cut-off marks for individual institutions will also be revealed along with the result.

Notably, Odisha's Higher Education Department has planned an online admission process looking at the amount of effort and expenses incurred through the offline admission process. This has now been named as Student Academic Management System (SAMS).