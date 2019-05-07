Telangana electricity employees to help Cylone Fani-affected Odisha in restoration of power supply

Telangana government has extended support in restoration of electricity in Cylone Fani-affected Odisha, where power supply was discontinued due to the calamity.

On Tuesday, 1,000 employees from various power utilities of Telangana left for Odisha to carry on the restoration work.

Cyclone Fani made landfall in Odisha last Friday causing immense damage to life and property. At least 34 people were killed and hundreds injured in Odisha.

Live TV

The extremely severe cyclonic storm unleashed copious rain and windstorm that gusted up to 200 kmph, blowing away thatched roofs of houses, swamping towns and villages in Odisha. The electricity poles fell and power transmission lines also broke down, which lead to disrupted power supply.

In view of this, the Odisha government requested the Telangana government to extend support in restoration of electricity in Odisha.

It is learnt that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instructed Chief Secretary SK Joshi and CMD Transco Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao over the phone to offer support to Odisha.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that he will donate his year's salary to help victims of Cyclone Fani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that while Rs 381 crore had been issued for relief work previously, an additional Rs 1,000 crore will be given as well.