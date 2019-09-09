Truck driver fined Rs 86,500 under new Motor Vehicles Act

New Delhi: A truck driver having a vehicle with Nagaland registration number was fined Rs 86,500 by the Sambalpur Regional Transport Officer under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019.

The incident took place on September 3, and the truck was released after the driver Ashok Yadav paid a penalty of Rs 70,000 along with producing some documents.

As per the report, the driver was penalised with a total Rs 86,500 including Rs 500 for general offence, Rs 5,000 for driving without a valid driving license, Rs 56,000 for carrying overload goods (total 42 tonnes, which was extra 18 tonnes from allowed wait) and Rs 20,000 for carrying over-dimension load."

The driver hails from Hazaribagh of Bihar. The ownership of the truck is with BL Infrastructure of Kohima, Nagaland.