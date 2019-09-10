Two encounters took place between police and criminals in Odisha

An encounter took place on Monday night between the Odisha Police and several criminals in Sambalpur district. At least one of them was injured in the firing with a joint team of Dhanupali Police and Special Squad.

Live TV

Two others, including a minor boy, were detained in the encounter that took place on the Kulutkani-Dhankauda road in the district. The police recovered a pistol, two rounds of ammunition, cash and a gold chain from them.

In another encounter in the state, two criminals were injured following an encounter with the Puri police in the Bacheli police station range. The hardcore criminals are--Biswa Ranjan Sahu and Tiki Khan and they were admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. They are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.