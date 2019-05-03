WATCH: Cyclone Fani causes extensive damage to AIIMS Bhubaneswar, roof of hostel blown away

Cyclone Fani swept through Odisha on Friday killing at least three people and wreaking havoc with rain and windstorm that gusted up to 175 kmph.

The disastrous cyclone blew away thatched houses, swamped towns and villages, and flattened huts. The extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' or the 'Hood of Snake' made landfall around 8 am in Puri.

The strong winds also lashed at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar causing extensive damage to the structure.

A roof was blown off at the undergraduate hostel in AIIMS Bhubaneshwar. Many water tanks have also been blown off, lighting poles are down, and airconditioners damaged, informed Health Secretary Preeti Sudan.

Video clip of a roof being blown off at the undergraduate hostel in AIIMS Bhubaneshwar due to #CycloneFani #Fani #FaniCyclone #FaniUpdates pic.twitter.com/97c5ELQJ46 — Sitanshu Kar (@DG_PIB) May 3, 2019

However, all patients, staff, students are safe. There are enough supplies ready to support the state, added Sudan.

The state administration had evacuated nearly 11 lakh people two days ahead of the cyclone from about 10,000 villages and 52 urban agglomerations in probably the largest evacuation exercise at the time of a natural calamity in the country. The evacuees have been accommodated in over 4,000 shelters, including 880 specially designed cyclone centres.

Over two hundred trains and several flights have been cancelled and many trains diverted. Telecommunication lines got snapped in several parts of state capital Bhubaneswar and several other areas. Mobile towers were damaged and the power supply was disconnected in many places.

A red alert has been issued in coastal areas and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea.