14th Asian Championship: India's Saurabh Chaudhary strikes silver in 10m air pistol

Ace Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary on Monday made the country proud by clinching a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol event of the ongoing 14th Asian Championships at the Lusail Shooting Complex in Doha, Qatar on Saturday.

17-year-old Chaudhary shot a score of 244.5 to finish at the second spot on the podium in the summit showdown of the championship.

Kim Song Guk of North Korea bagged a gold medal after posting a a world record score of 246.5 while Iran's Foroughi Javed finished behind Chaudhary to settle for the bronze with a score of 221.8.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Verma--the other Indian in the fray--made a fifth-place finish in the final of the eight-man final of the men's 10m air pistol event after posting a score of 181.5.

Earlier, Chaudhary and Verma booked their place in the final of the championship after making a seventh and sixth-place finish, respectively.

It is to be noted that the duo had earlier already qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

India currently have 15 Olympic quotas in shooting--which is the most the country has ever achieved in the run up to the marquee event.