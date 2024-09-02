Advertisement
PARIS PARALYMPIC GAMES 2024

2024 Paris Paralympics: Preeti Pal Wins Second Medal, Clinches Bronze In Women’s 200m T35 Event

With a personal best time of 30.01 seconds, Preeti finished third behind China’s Xia Zhou and Guo Qianqian Bronze In Women’s 200m T35 Event.

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 12:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Preeti Pal made history at the 2024 Paris Paralympics by securing her second medal, a bronze, in the Women’s 200m T35 event. With a personal best time of 30.01 seconds, Preeti finished third behind China’s Xia Zhou and Guo Qianqian, who claimed the gold and silver medals with times of 28.15 seconds and 29.09 seconds, respectively. 

This remarkable achievement marks Preeti as the first Indian woman track and field athlete to win two medals at the Paralympics.

First Paralympics Medal in 100m T35

Earlier in the games, Preeti had already made headlines by winning India’s first athletics medal in a Paralympic track event. She secured a bronze in the women’s 100m T35 event with a personal best of 14.21 seconds. This feat was significant as all of India’s previous Paralympic athletics medals since 1984 had come from field events.

PM Modi's Acknowledgement

Preeti's success has not gone unnoticed, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulating her on social media, acknowledging her achievement in the 100m T35 event and highlighting her role in inspiring future athletes. “More glory for India as Preeti Pal wins a Bronze medal in the 100m T35 event at the #Paralympics2024. Congratulations to her. This success will certainly motivate budding athletes,” he tweeted.

