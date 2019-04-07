60 players named by Hockey India for senior men`s national camp

Hockey India, on Sunday, named 60 players for the senior men`s national camp, scheduled to begin on April 8 at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Bengaluru.

The players have been selected based on their performance in the recent 9th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2019 A Division as well as their recent international performances which include the Indian junior men`s team.

In a big comeback, Harjeet Singh who had led the Indian team to win the 2016 Junior World Cup has been called after nearly a gap of one year. His junior compatriots Santa Singh, Vikramjit Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Manpreet and Armaan Qureshi who were excluded from the previous national camp have been named in the list of 60 players.

The list will be further pruned down to 33 core probables after a selection trial to be held on April 20.

"This list of players has been selected keeping in mind their recent International performances in both senior and junior men`s tournaments as well as the recently held Senior National Championships," said David John, High-Performance Director, Hockey India.

"While most of the senior players from the previous 33 core probable groups have made it to this list, they are aware that they need to establish their potential during the trials to ensure they are picked in the final list of players who will stay on till 5 May 2019. No one`s place in the team is guaranteed and this group is highly competitive with some fresh young talents who are expected to add depth to our existing pool of players," he added.

Following are the 60 players:

Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak, Jugraj Singh, Paras Malhotra, Jagdeep Dayal, Sanjay B, Shivratna Rasal, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Vikramjit Singh, Gurinder Singh, Dipsan Tirkey, Cariappa kt Kundyolanda, Roshan Keisham, Gaganpreet Singh, Surender Kumar

Mid-fielders: Manpreet Singh, Dharminder Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, Sayyad Nayaz Rahim, Pardeep Singh, K. P. Somaiah, Jaskaran Singh, Amon Mirash Tirkey, Ashis Kumar Topno, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Raj Kumar Pal, Maninderjeet Singh, Manpreet, Yashdeep Siwach, Santa Singh, Sumit, Hardik Singh, Harjeet Singh, Poovanna I A, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, S V Sunil, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sumit Kumar, Shamsher Singh, Armaan Qureshi, Abharan Sudev Belimagga, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Harsahib Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Atif Ateeq.