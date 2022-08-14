75 years of Independence: Relive 75 iconic moments in Indian sports here

As India celebrates 75th year of its independence today on August 15, Zee News English looks back at 74 of the greatest moments in Indian sports. Take a look below.

1928 - India won first ever hockey gold in Amsterdam Olympics

1958 - Wilson Jones became the first Indian world champion in snooker in

1950: Abdul Bari reaches the British Open squash final

1951 - Indian football team won gold in Asiad Games

1952: K.D. Jadhav wins India’s first-ever individual Olympic medal

1952: India win their fifth hockey gold medal at the Olympics

1960 - Ramanathan Krishnan reaches Wimbledon singles semifinal

1975 - India won Gold in the hockey World Cup

1980 - Prakash Padukone won the All England Open

1983 - India win their first ever ODI World Cup

1986 - PT Usha won five medals in Asian Games

1996 - Leander Paes wins tennis in Atlanta

2000 - Karnam Malleswari won Bronze at Sydney Olympic

2001 - Gopichand won the All England Open

2001- India scripts greatest comeback in history of Test cricket

2002 - India won Natwest Trophy

2003 - Anju Bobby George won bronze at World Athletics Championships

2004 - Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore won silver in Athens Olympics

2004 - Indian Kabaddi Team won the first Kabaddi World Cup

2005 - Narain Karthikeyan becoming India’s first Formula 1 racer

2007 - India winning inagural World T20

2007 - Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes

2007 - Viswanathan Anand won unified Chess title

2008 - Abhinav Bindra won gold in Beijing Olympics

2008 - Beginning of Indian Premier League

2010 - Sachin Tendulkar hits 200 in ODI

2011- India won the ODI World Cup

2012 - Mary Kom won bronze in London Olympics

2012 - Sushil Kumar won second Olympic medal in London

2013 - India won the Champions Trophy

2015: Saina Nehwal becomes world no.1

2016: PV Sindhu wins silver medal in Rio Olympics

2018: India won Test series in Australia

2020: India retain Border Gavaskar Trophy

2021: Neeraj Chopra clinches gold in men's javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics 2022, India's 2nd only individual gold medal

2021: Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya clinch bronze and silver medal in Tokyo Olympics

2021: PV Sindhu wins 2nd successive Olympics medal with bronze in Tokyo

1952: Tennis player Rita Davar finishes runner-up at junior Wimbledon.

​1952: Gool Nasikwala wins women’s singles and doubles titles at the inaugural Asian Table Tennis Championships in Singapore

1958: Mihir Sen becomes the first Indian to swim across the English Channel, from Dover to Calais.

2021: Indian women’s hockey team finishes fourth in Tokyo Olympics

2022: Boxer Nikhat Zareen becomes world champion

1971: India’s first Test series win in West Indies

1993: India wins historic Hero Cup at Eden Gardens

1985: India trumps Pakistan to clinch World Championship of Cricket

2012: Yogeshwar Dutt wins bronze at London Olympics

1960: The great Milkha Singh misses winning a Olympics medal, a bronze medal by small margin of 0.1 seconds in the 400m sprint in Rome.

1962: India's Padam Bahadur Mall becomes the first boxer from country to win a gold medal at the Asian Games, in Jakarta.

1971: Ajit Wadekar led India wins first-ever series in England, beat hosts 1-0 in 3-match series

1983: Kapil Dev scores an unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe, after coming in to bat at 17-5, to lead India to victory in a World Cup group match

2022: India's Women Lawn Bowls team (four) win the country's first medal in the sport at Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham

1980: India win their last Olympic gold medal in Hockey. It is a great achievement as the team won it in a depleted field

1985: India's cricket team win the Benson and Hedges World Championship of cricket. It was proof that the 1983 World Cup win was not just a one-time or fluke. The Indian cricket won the championship in Australia.

1985: Geet Sethi won the IBSF World Amateur Billiards Championship, defeating the great Bob Marshall.

1986: India's volleyball team won the bronze medal at Seoul Asian Games. The team was guided by Jimmy George (country's first player to feature in professional volleyball in Italy)

1986: A rare medal in swimming at the Seoul Asian Games. Khajan Singh Tokas won silver for India in the men's 200m butterfly

1987: India host World Cup. It was the first time the prestigious tournament took place outside of England

1987: India's Sunil Gavaskar becomes the first batter to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket

1988: Viswanathan Anand becomes India's first ever chess Grandmaster. The chess king of India became an International Master in 1985

1990: India win gold in men's Kabaddi at the Beijing Asian Games when the sport was introduced

1994: Kapil Dev breaks Richard Hadlee's record of Test wickets, he finished at the 434 Test wickets

1997: Mahesh Bhupathi wins Grand Slam (French Open) in mixed doubles with Rika Hiraki of Japan to become the first Indian to win a Grand Slam

1999: Anil Kumble takes 10 wickets against Pakistan in Delhi. He became the second cricketer to do so after Jim Laker of England

1999: India's Bhaichung Bhutia becomes the second Indian to play professional football in Europe. He played for a second division club in England named Bury FC

2004: Virender Sehwag score triple century against Pakitan and becomes the first Indian batter to do so in Multan against the rivals

2004: India win Test series in Pakistan for the first time

2011: Virender Sehwag scores a double ton against West Indies becoming the second player to do so after the great Sachin Tendulkar

2014: Rohit Sharma scores 264 against Sri Lanka, first batter to cross the 250-run mark in ODI cricket

2013: Rohit Sharma becomes the third Indian to score a double-ton in ODI cricket, he finished at 209 off 158 balls against Australia

2005: Sania Mirza becomes first Indian woman to win a WTA singles title. She won AP Tourism Hyderabad Open

2008: Vijender Singh wins bronze for India at Beijing Olympics, country's first ever medal in boxing at Olympics

2009: India's men football team win Nehru Cup