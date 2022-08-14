75 years of Independence: Relive 75 iconic moments in Indian sports here
As India celebrates 75th year of its independence today on August 15, Zee News English looks back at 74 of the greatest moments in Indian sports. Take a look below.
Trending Photos
As India celebrates 75th year of its independence today on August 15, Zee News English looks back at 74 of the greatest moments in Indian sports. Take a look below.
1928 - India won first ever hockey gold in Amsterdam Olympics
1958 - Wilson Jones became the first Indian world champion in snooker in
1950: Abdul Bari reaches the British Open squash final
1951 - Indian football team won gold in Asiad Games
1952: K.D. Jadhav wins India’s first-ever individual Olympic medal
1952: India win their fifth hockey gold medal at the Olympics
1960 - Ramanathan Krishnan reaches Wimbledon singles semifinal
1975 - India won Gold in the hockey World Cup
1980 - Prakash Padukone won the All England Open
1983 - India win their first ever ODI World Cup
1986 - PT Usha won five medals in Asian Games
1996 - Leander Paes wins tennis in Atlanta
2000 - Karnam Malleswari won Bronze at Sydney Olympic
2001 - Gopichand won the All England Open
2001- India scripts greatest comeback in history of Test cricket
2002 - India won Natwest Trophy
2003 - Anju Bobby George won bronze at World Athletics Championships
2004 - Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore won silver in Athens Olympics
2004 - Indian Kabaddi Team won the first Kabaddi World Cup
2004 Kabaddi World Cup was the first ever Kabaddi World Cup and was hosted by India. India won the title defeating Iran 55–27 in the final.
2005 - Narain Karthikeyan becoming India’s first Formula 1 racer
2007 - India winning inagural World T20
2007 - Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes
2007 - Viswanathan Anand won unified Chess title
2008 - Abhinav Bindra won gold in Beijing Olympics
2008 - Beginning of Indian Premier League
2010 - Sachin Tendulkar hits 200 in ODI
2011- India won the ODI World Cup
2012 - Mary Kom won bronze in London Olympics
2012 - Sushil Kumar won second Olympic medal in London
2013 - India won the Champions Trophy
2015: Saina Nehwal becomes world no.1
2016: PV Sindhu wins silver medal in Rio Olympics
2018: India won Test series in Australia
2020: India retain Border Gavaskar Trophy
2021: Neeraj Chopra clinches gold in men's javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics 2022, India's 2nd only individual gold medal
2021: Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya clinch bronze and silver medal in Tokyo Olympics
2021: PV Sindhu wins 2nd successive Olympics medal with bronze in Tokyo
1952: Tennis player Rita Davar finishes runner-up at junior Wimbledon.
1952: Gool Nasikwala wins women’s singles and doubles titles at the inaugural Asian Table Tennis Championships in Singapore
1958: Mihir Sen becomes the first Indian to swim across the English Channel, from Dover to Calais.
2021: Indian women’s hockey team finishes fourth in Tokyo Olympics
2022: Boxer Nikhat Zareen becomes world champion
2010: Sachin Tendulkar becomes first man to hit ODI double century
2010: Mary Kom clinches bronze in boxing at London Olympics
1971: India’s first Test series win in West Indies
1993: India wins historic Hero Cup at Eden Gardens
1985: India trumps Pakistan to clinch World Championship of Cricket
2012: Yogeshwar Dutt wins bronze at London Olympics
1960: The great Milkha Singh misses winning a Olympics medal, a bronze medal by small margin of 0.1 seconds in the 400m sprint in Rome.
1962: India's Padam Bahadur Mall becomes the first boxer from country to win a gold medal at the Asian Games, in Jakarta.
1971: Ajit Wadekar led India wins first-ever series in England, beat hosts 1-0 in 3-match series
1983: Kapil Dev scores an unbeaten 175 against Zimbabwe, after coming in to bat at 17-5, to lead India to victory in a World Cup group match
2022: India's Women Lawn Bowls team (four) win the country's first medal in the sport at Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham
1980: India win their last Olympic gold medal in Hockey. It is a great achievement as the team won it in a depleted field
1985: India's cricket team win the Benson and Hedges World Championship of cricket. It was proof that the 1983 World Cup win was not just a one-time or fluke. The Indian cricket won the championship in Australia.
1985: Geet Sethi won the IBSF World Amateur Billiards Championship, defeating the great Bob Marshall.
1986: India's volleyball team won the bronze medal at Seoul Asian Games. The team was guided by Jimmy George (country's first player to feature in professional volleyball in Italy)
1986: A rare medal in swimming at the Seoul Asian Games. Khajan Singh Tokas won silver for India in the men's 200m butterfly
1987: India host World Cup. It was the first time the prestigious tournament took place outside of England
1987: India's Sunil Gavaskar becomes the first batter to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket
1988: Viswanathan Anand becomes India's first ever chess Grandmaster. The chess king of India became an International Master in 1985
1990: India win gold in men's Kabaddi at the Beijing Asian Games when the sport was introduced
1994: Kapil Dev breaks Richard Hadlee's record of Test wickets, he finished at the 434 Test wickets
1997: Mahesh Bhupathi wins Grand Slam (French Open) in mixed doubles with Rika Hiraki of Japan to become the first Indian to win a Grand Slam
1999: Anil Kumble takes 10 wickets against Pakistan in Delhi. He became the second cricketer to do so after Jim Laker of England
1999: India's Bhaichung Bhutia becomes the second Indian to play professional football in Europe. He played for a second division club in England named Bury FC
2004: Virender Sehwag score triple century against Pakitan and becomes the first Indian batter to do so in Multan against the rivals
2004: India win Test series in Pakistan for the first time
2011: Virender Sehwag scores a double ton against West Indies becoming the second player to do so after the great Sachin Tendulkar
2014: Rohit Sharma scores 264 against Sri Lanka, first batter to cross the 250-run mark in ODI cricket
2013: Rohit Sharma becomes the third Indian to score a double-ton in ODI cricket, he finished at 209 off 158 balls against Australia
2005: Sania Mirza becomes first Indian woman to win a WTA singles title. She won AP Tourism Hyderabad Open
2008: Vijender Singh wins bronze for India at Beijing Olympics, country's first ever medal in boxing at Olympics
2009: India's men football team win Nehru Cup
Live Tv
Photo Gallery
More Stories