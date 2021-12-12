हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Formula 1

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Nikita Mazepin to miss season-ending race after testing positive for COVID-19

Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin of team Haas will miss the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix due positive test for COVID-19.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Nikita Mazepin to miss season-ending race after testing positive for COVID-19
Nikita Mazepin.(Source: Twitter)

Russian Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin will miss the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Haas driver returned the result at an on-site test at Yas Marina Circuit. A re-test also came back positive, Formula One said on Sunday. A joint statement on Mazepin's positive test said: "The FIA, Formula 1 and Haas F1 Team can today confirm that during onsite PCR testing for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Nikita Mazepin has tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, he will take no further part in this Event. All contacts have been declared."

There will be no replacement driver in accordance with article 31.1 of the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, which prohibits any driver from starting the race who has not taken part in at least one practice session.

According to Formula One, reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi is in Abu Dhabi, however, because the Brazilian hasn't taken part in at least one session this weekend, he is not eligible to stand in. As a result, Haas will run just one car - with Mick Schumacher at the wheel - for Sunday's race. The German will line up 19th. Mazepin was set to start from the 20th.

