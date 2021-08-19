Afghanistan footballer dies in fall from plane at Kabul: Report

An Afghan national team footballer died in a fall from a US plane at Kabul airport on Monday, the Afghan news agency Ariana said on Thursday.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends and teammates of young Afghan national team footballer Zaki Anwari, who reportedly died in a fall from a U.S. plane at Kabul airport on Monday. pic.twitter.com/2DgulUw1HD — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) August 19, 2021

Crowds of people seeking to flee Aghanistan have thronged the airport since Taliban insurgents swept to power on Sunday, many seen trying to board a moving plane.

Desperate to fly away, two people fall off from the plane after clinging to its tyres. Prayers & only prayers for #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/1GGMQ8aIYW — Kausshik Hazaricka (@KausshikH) August 16, 2021

Ariana said Zaki Anwari fell from a USAF Boeing C-17 and that the death had been confirmed by the General Directorate for Sport.