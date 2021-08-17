Afghanistan Taliban crisis: ‘Please let me go to the Paralympics,’ pleads Afghan’s first female para athlete Zakia Khudadadi stranded in Kabul

Taliban seizure has affected Afghanistan, not just socially, but it is also a massive setback to the sporting ambitions of the nation and its biggest example is taekwondo fighter Zakia Khudadadi, who would have been the first woman to represent Afghanistan at the Tokyo Paralympic Games this month, but her dream has been shattered amid the country’s turmoil.

Other than Zakia, discus thrower Hossain Rasouli is in a two-person Afghanistan contingent but even he won’t be able to take part in the marquee event.

The Afghanistan Paralympic Committee’s London-based Chef de Mission Arian Sadiqi told Reuters on Monday that the country’s two athletes would not be able to attend the Games that commence on Aug. 24.

“Unfortunately due to the current upheaval going on in Afghanistan the team could not leave Kabul in time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Khodadadi said in a video message from Kabul provided to Reuters by Sadiqi that she felt "imprisoned," staying with extended family but unable to go outside with confidence to train, shop or check on others.

Speaking in Farsi, and translated by Reuters, she said she felt an additional burden to her relations who did not have enough food to feed their own children.

"I request from you all, that I am an Afghan woman and as a representative of Afghan women ask for you to help me," she said.

"My intention is to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, please hold my hand and help me.

"I urge you all, from the women around the globe, institutions for the protection of women, from all government organizations, to not let the rights of a female citizen of Afghanistan in the Paralympic movement to be taken away so easily.

"The fact that we ourselves have lifted ourselves from this situation, that we have achieved so much, it cannot be taken lightly. I have suffered a lot, I don’t want my struggle to be in vain and without any results. Help me."

Notably, U.S. forces have taken over air traffic control at Kabul airport, where five died on Monday in chaotic scenes with reports of firing in the air and a stampede.

Taliban insurgents have overrun major cities and now control most of Afghanistan. The hardline Islamist movement was ousted in 2001, but has made sweeping military gains in recent months as foreign forces, led by the United States, withdrew.

Sadiqi said he had been due to fly to Japan on Monday while the team — Khudadadi and track athlete Hossain Rasouli — had been scheduled to arrive in Tokyo on Aug. 17.

Taekwondo athlete Khudadadi was profiled on the Paralympic website (www.paralympic.org) last week talking about her hopes for the Games.

“I was thrilled after I received the news that I have got a wild card to compete at the Games,” said the 23-year-old from Herat.

“This is the first time that a female athlete will be representing Afghanistan at the Games and I’m so happy,” she had said then.

Sadiqi said the athletes had been trying to secure flights, but prices soared as the Taliban took over a string of cities.

Then it became impossible.

“They were really excited prior to the situation. They were training wherever they could, in the parks and back gardens,” he said.

