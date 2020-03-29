हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
AFI

AFI wishes Olympic medallist Ehsan Hadadi a speedy recovery after coronavirus diagnosis

Hadadi, a six-times Asian Championship winner, became Iran's first-ever World Championships medallist in 2011.  

AFI wishes Olympic medallist Ehsan Hadadi a speedy recovery after coronavirus diagnosis
Image Credits: Twitter/@afiindia

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has wished Olympic medalist and Iranian discus thrower Ehsan Hadadi a speedy recovery after the player was tested psoitive for a deadly coronavirus that continues to spread rapidly all over the world. 

Taking to its official Twitter handle, the AFI confirmed that Hadadi has been diagnosed with COVID-19 while wishing the World Championships medallist an early recovery.

"Olympic & World Championships medalist, #Iran discus hero #EhsanHadadi tests positive for #COVID2019..Hadadi has 4 Asian Games & 6 Asian Athletics Championships Gold Medals to his name including the one he won in #Bhubaneswar 2017.Speedy recovery champ,"the AFI tweeted.

Earlier, World Athletics also took to their social media and wished Hadadi a full and swift recovery. 

"We've received word that Iranian discus thrower @EhsanHadadi has tested positive for Coronavirus. We wish him a full and swift recovery," it tweeted. 

By winning a silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012, he became the first Iranian to stand on the podium at the Games in any sport other than wrestling, weightlifting or taekwondo.

Hadadi, a six-times Asian Championship winner, also became Iran's first-ever World Championships medallist in 2011.

 

Ehsan Hadadi
