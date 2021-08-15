हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Khabib Nurmagomedov

After Usain Bolt, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov chases his football aspiration, signs for THIS club

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired from mixed martial arts last October, has signed for third-tier Russian side FC Legion Dynamo.

After Usain Bolt, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov chases his football aspiration, signs for THIS club
UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov chases his football aspiration

Nurmagomedov announced his retirement following his submission victory over American Justin Gaethje on October 24, his first fight following the death of his father, Abdulmanap, from complications caused by COVID-19. 

Fulfilling a promise made to his mother, the 32-year-old left the cage after a stunning run of 13 wins in eight years and a professional record featuring eight knockouts and 11 submission wins in his 29 victories. 

In January, Nurmagomedov revealed his intentions to transition to football, tweeting that he was preparing for his debut in the sport and "ready to accept offers." 

Legion Dynamo, who play in the third-tier Russian Professional Football League and are third in the competition this season, announced the signing on Instagram with a photo of Nurmagomedov shaking the hand of a club official. 

Meanwhile, legendary sprinter Usain Bolt also switched to professional football a year after his retirement and featured for the Central Coast Mariners in Australia's A-League. He scored a total of two goals from three matches before hanging up his boots. 

