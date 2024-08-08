After Vinesh Phogat, Antim Panghal Set To Be Deported From Paris Olympics 2024 For THIS Reason

The 2024 Paris Olympics, renowned for its display of athletic excellence and unyielding spirit, has witnessed an unexpected and troubling development involving Indian wrestler Antim Panghal. The 19-year-old from Haryana, who was a beacon of hope for India’s wrestling contingent, is now facing an abrupt and unfortunate exit from the Games due to a serious breach of discipline.

Also Read: EXPLAINED: Why Vinesh Phogat Got Disqualified From Paris Olympics 2024? Will India Wrestler Receive Silver Medal?



A Shocking Turn of Events



Antim Panghal's journey at the Paris Olympics began with high expectations but quickly took a nosedive after her early exit from the women’s 53kg wrestling competition. In her opening bout, Panghal suffered a heavy defeat, losing 0-10 to Turkey’s Zeynep Yetgil. However, the post-match developments have overshadowed her performance, with allegations of misconduct now threatening her Olympic legacy.



Reports indicate that Panghal, after her loss, left the Games Village and proceeded to a nearby hotel where her coach and sister were staying. This action was the beginning of a series of events that would culminate in her accreditation being revoked. Panghal reportedly handed her Olympic credentials to her sister with instructions to retrieve her belongings from the Village. However, this act of misjudgment soon spiraled into a major issue when her sister was caught attempting to impersonate her to gain entry into the Village.



The Fallout: Accusations and Consequences



The security team at the Games Village, upon discovering the impersonation attempt, detained Panghal’s sister and alerted local authorities. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was promptly informed and took swift action in response to the incident. As a result, Panghal’s accreditation has been canceled, and both she and her support staff are now facing immediate deportation.



A source close to the incident revealed that the Indian Olympic Association is coordinating efforts to arrange flights for Panghal and her entourage to return to India as soon as possible. "The IOA has decided to fly Antim and her support staff back after the disciplinary breach was reported by the French authorities," an official statement read.



Behind the Scenes: Disciplinary Issues and Misconduct



Further complicating matters, it has emerged that Panghal's support staff, including her coach and physiotherapist, were involved in additional controversies. Reports suggest that they were found traveling in an inebriated state and subsequently refused to pay their taxi fare, leading to further police intervention.

While the IOA and local authorities continue to handle the fallout, Panghal’s unexpected departure casts a shadow over what was supposed to be a triumphant moment for Indian wrestling. The young athlete, who was once the U20 World Champion, now faces the daunting task of rebuilding her reputation and reflecting on the series of decisions that led to her early exit from the Games.