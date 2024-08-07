EXPLAINED: Why Vinesh Phogat Got Disqualified From Paris Olympics 2024? Will India Wrestler Receive Silver Medal?

In a turn of events that has left the Indian wrestling community and sports fans in shock, Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024. This disqualification occurred just hours before she was set to compete in the gold medal match of the Women’s 50kg Freestyle wrestling category. The disheartening news came as a result of Phogat weighing in slightly over the 50kg limit.

The Weight Controversy: What Happened?



The drama unfolded on the morning of August 7, 2024, when Vinesh Phogat, who had battled through intense bouts to reach the final, was found to be 100 grams over the prescribed weight limit. Despite her best efforts to make weight—including fasting, intense physical workouts, and skipping sleep—the scales tipped against her.



The Indian Olympic Association confirmed the disqualification with a somber statement: “It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand.”



How Olympic Weigh-Ins Work

Understanding the Olympic weigh-in process sheds light on why Phogat’s disqualification is so impactful. Weigh-ins are conducted each morning for wrestlers competing that day. Wrestlers are allowed a 30-minute window for the first weigh-in, where they can step on the scale as many times as needed. During the second day of competition, the weigh-in period is shortened to just 15 minutes. Athletes must also meet stringent health checks to ensure they are fit for competition.

Phogat’s Stellar Run to the Final

Before the disqualification, Vinesh Phogat was on an extraordinary run. She began her Paris Olympics campaign by taking down Japan’s Yui Susaki, the reigning world champion and a formidable opponent who had not lost an international match in years. This historic victory set the tone for her spectacular journey.

Phogat continued her impressive performance by defeating Ukraine’s Oksana Livach in the quarterfinals with a 7-5 victory, showcasing both technical skill and resilience. Her semifinal win against Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez confirmed her place in the final and solidified her status as one of the top wrestlers in the world.

A Dream Dashed: No Medal for Vinesh

The disqualification has meant that Vinesh Phogat will not be awarded the silver medal she was set to receive. Although she was assured of a podium finish, the regulations are clear, and there is no allowance for even the slightest deviation from the weight limit.



Phogat’s disqualification is a profound disappointment, not just for her but for the entire Indian contingent and fans who were rallying behind her. Her journey to the final was marked by significant hurdles and immense determination, making this final twist all the more devastating.