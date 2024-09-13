Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr will face Al-Ahli Saudi in the Saudi Pro League on Friday night. So far, Al-Nassr have won just one out of their three fixtures played in the league and the team will look to get a positive result currently sitting fifth in the league standings. Al Ahli are eigth in the points table at the moment. Recently, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo achieved another milestone during Portugal's UEFA Nations League match against Croatia as he became the first men's football player to score 900 career goals.

Here are the livestreaming details of Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match:

When is the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match going to be played?

The Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match will be played on Friday (September 13) from 11:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match going to be played?

The Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match will be played at Salt Lake Stadium.

Where can I watch the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match?

The Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match will telecast in India on Sony Sports Network.

How can I live stream the Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Al Nassr vs Al Ahli Saudi Pro League match can watched on SonyLiv.

The Portuguese superstar etched his name on the record when he scored against Croatia in the 34th minute of the match. Nuno Mendes put up a perfect cross, which Ronaldo connected with from close range to fire the ball past Croatian goalkeeper Livakovic. The 39-year-old's goal also helped Portugal to double their lead and win the match.

Ronaldo was criticised by football pundits after his disappointing performance in the recently concluded EURO Cup, where he failed to score a single goal after playing five matches in the tournament.

Ronaldo's remarkable career started with Sporting CP, with whom he scored four goals after playing 28 matches. In 2003, legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson brought him to England. He spent six years at the Manchester-based club and scored 145 goals.

The Portugal skipper's career took a major turn when he joined Real Madrid in 2009. Ronaldo served as a goalscoring machine with the Los Blancos and won major trophies with them, like four UEFA Champions League, three FIFA Club World Cup, two La Liga, and many more.

Ronaldo scored 450 goals during his nine-year tenure with Real Madrid and also achieved the landmark of Los Blancos' highest goalscorer. He joined Turin-based club Juventus in 2018 and scored 101 goals for them. He scored 29 goals during his second term with the Red Devils.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in 2022 and has played 74 matches as of now, in which he has scored 68 goals for his current club. In the ongoing Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo has played two matches and scored two goals with Al Nassr. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has scored 131 goals for his national football team. He is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time. In his glittering career, he has achieved every major trophy apart from the FIFA World Cup. Even after reaching the 39-year age mark, the Portuguese star is still contributing to his club and national team. (With ANI Inputs)