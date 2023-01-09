topStoriesenglish
VICTORIA LEE

American MMA fighter Victoria Lee dies at 18, Ritu Phogat paid condolences

Victoria won three victories in her ONE career and most recently defeated Victoria Souza in September 2021 by second-round TKO.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 04:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Victoria Lee, an American mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, passed away at the age of 18; her sister Angela Lee announced the news online. On December 26, the American competitor in One Championship passed away. Her cause of death, however, is uncertain.

"On December 26, 2022 our family experienced something no family should ever have to go through... It is incredibly difficult to say this... Our Victoria passed away," Angela said.

Victoria won three victories in her ONE career and most recently defeated Victoria Souza in September 2021 by second-round TKO. Chatri Sityodtong, the chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, paid respect to Victoria on social media.

"I am heartbroken by Victoria Lee's passing. I first met Victoria when she was 11 years old. I watched her blossom over the years as a martial artist and a human being. She was an extraordinary martial arts prodigy even back then, but I could see that she was so much more than that. She wanted to use her life to help the world. I will always remember Victoria for the beautiful and precious soul that she was. May you rest in peace, Victoria. We will all miss you," Sityodtong said.

"Unbelievable and Heartbreaking. Rest in peace my condolences to the Family," India's MMA fighter Ritu Phogat also paid her condolences on Victoria's tragic death.

