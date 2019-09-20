close

World Boxing Championships

Amit Panghal becomes 1st Indian boxer to reach World Championships final

Amit Panghal becomes 1st Indian boxer to reach World Championships final
Image Credits: IANS

Indian boxer Amit Panghal on Friday scripted history by becoming the first male player from the country to reach the final of the AIBA World Boxing Championships in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

Panghal defeated Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan 3-2 by split decision in thrilling semi-final clash of the men's 52 kg Flyweight category to book his place in the summit showdown. 

With the win, Panghal--who clinched a gold medal at the 2018 edition of the Asian Games--has assured India at least of a silver medal in the prestigious boxing tournament. 

By breaching the semi-final barrier at the tournament, the 23-year-old from Haryana has now also surpassed World Championships bronze medalists Vijender Singh, Vikas Krishan, Shiva Thapa and Gaurav Bidhuri. 

Earlier, Panghal and his fellow countryman Manish Kaushik created history by making it to the last-four of the prestigious tournament and assuring India of two bronze medals in the single edition of the tournament. 

It is to be noted that India had never won more than one bronze medal in the single edition of the event. 

 

 

 

 

World Boxing ChampionshipsIndiaAmit PhangalAsian GamesGaurav BidhuriVijender SinghShiva Thapa
