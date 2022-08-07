Annu Rani scripted history as she became the first Indian female javelin thrower to win a medal, a bronze, in the Commonwealth Games on the penultimate day on Sunday. Rani sent the spear to a distance of 60m in her fourth attempt to finish third. World champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia stole the gold with a final round throw of 64.43m from compatriot Mackenzie Little (64.27m) who was leading at the end of the penultimate round.

An amazing throw !



What an explosive effort to rise in the charts to claim CWG22 Women’s Javelin Throw Bronze, Annu Rani has earned a name for herself. She has bounced back from an injury in the Olympic Games and endeared herself as a gutsy competitor ! #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/RuOuzN3Pv8 — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 7, 2022

Before Rani, Kashinath Naik and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra had won a bronze and a gold in the men's javelin throw respectively.

Naik had won the medal at the 2010 Delhi Games while Chopra won the gold in Gold Coast in 2018.