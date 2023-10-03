trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2670515
WATCH: Annu Rani Makes History With Season-Best Throw To Secure India's 15th Gold At Hangzhou Asian Games

Annu Rani's remarkable season-best throw of 62.92 meters not only secured India's 15th gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games but also etched her name in India's sporting history as the first-ever Indian woman to secure gold in the women's javelin throw at the Asian Games.

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, Indian women's javelin ace Annu Rani secured India's 15th gold medal at the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games with a season-best throw of 62.92 meters. Annu's exceptional performance not only clinched the gold but also marked her as the first-ever Indian woman to achieve this feat in the women's javelin throw at the Asian Games. Let's delve deeper into Annu Rani's historic victory.

Annu Rani's Journey to Gold

An Inspiring Start Annu Rani's journey towards gold started with a respectable throw of 56.99 meters in her first attempt, positioning her in the sixth place. However, it was in her second throw that she truly shone, with a remarkable distance of 61.28 meters, catapulting her straight to the top of the leaderboard.

Consistency and Supremacy Annu's consistency was evident as her third throw registered 59.24 meters. But it was her fourth and final attempt that left no room for doubt about her supremacy in the field. With a breathtaking throw of 62.92 meters, she secured the gold medal while also achieving her personal best mark for the season.

Annu Rani's Historic Achievements

Annu Rani's victory at the Hangzhou Asian Games adds another feather to her cap, as she continues to etch her name in history. This achievement follows her historic bronze medal win at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she became the first Indian woman to clinch a medal in javelin throwing.

A Trailblazer in Indian Athletics

Annu Rani's journey is filled with pioneering moments. She previously made history by becoming the first Indian woman to cross the 60-meter mark with a throw of 61.86 meters. Her outstanding performance also earned her the title of the current national record holder, achieved with a remarkable throw of 63.82 meters at the Indian Open Javelin Throw Competition in 2022.

