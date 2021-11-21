हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arif Khan

Arif Khan, Jammu and Kashmir's alpine skier, qualifies for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha congratulated Arif and expressed that it is a proud moment for the whole country.

Arif Khan, Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s alpine skier, qualifies for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

New Delhi: Arif Khan, a resident of the Tangmarg area of north Kashmir on Saturday (November 20, 2021) qualified for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

Arif secured his place in the Games during the qualifying alpine skiing event in Dubai.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha also congratulated Arif and tweeted, "Congratulations to skier Arif Khan for qualifying for Beijing Winter Olympics2022. It is a proud moment for the whole country. @JKSportsCouncil to ensure Arif is provided with world-class training facilities by best-in-class coaches&support staff.I wish him all the best for games." 

A government official said, “It’s because of the creation of the world class sporting infrastructure with training and coaching facilities which has started showing results and more and more players are getting selected for National and International sports events.”

This is noteworthy that the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 is scheduled to be held from February 4 to 20.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arif KhanJammu and KashmirAlpine skierBeijing Winter Olympics 2022Beijing Winter Olympics
Next
Story

Asian Archery Championship: Team India finish campaign with one gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals

Must Watch

PT17M7S

Indian Navy expands its might and deterrence capabilities