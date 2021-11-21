Arif Khan, Jammu and Kashmir's alpine skier, qualifies for Beijing Winter Olympics 2022

New Delhi: Arif Khan, a resident of the Tangmarg area of north Kashmir on Saturday (November 20, 2021) qualified for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.

Arif secured his place in the Games during the qualifying alpine skiing event in Dubai.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha also congratulated Arif and tweeted, "Congratulations to skier Arif Khan for qualifying for Beijing Winter Olympics2022. It is a proud moment for the whole country. @JKSportsCouncil to ensure Arif is provided with world-class training facilities by best-in-class coaches&support staff.I wish him all the best for games."

A government official said, “It’s because of the creation of the world class sporting infrastructure with training and coaching facilities which has started showing results and more and more players are getting selected for National and International sports events.”

This is noteworthy that the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 is scheduled to be held from February 4 to 20.

