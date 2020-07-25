हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
FA Cup

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi ruled out of FA Cup final against Chelsea

Mustafi, 28, sustained the injury during the closing stages of Arsenal`s 2-0 semi-final victory against Manchester City at Wembley last week.

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi will miss the FA Cup final against Chelsea on Aug. 1 because of a hamstring injury, the Premier League club said.

Mustafi, 28, sustained the injury during the closing stages of Arsenal's 2-0 semi-final victory against Manchester City at Wembley last week.

"Will miss remaining matches of this season. Further details on recovery programme will be confirmed in the coming days," Arsenal said.

The German defender has received plenty of criticism for his inconsistent displays for the north London club since his arrival from Valencia in 2016 but has enjoyed a renaissance under Mikel Arteta, starting 12 of their last 15 Premier League games.

Mustafi missed Arsenal`s 2-1 win against Chelsea in the 2017 FA Cup final because of illness.

FA Cup Premier League club Manchester City
