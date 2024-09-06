Advertisement
ARYNA SABALENKA

Aryna Sabalenka's Bold 'Drinks On Me' Offer Shakes Up US Open 2024: Will Fans Support Her In Semifinal?

In a move that blended humor with strategic brilliance, Aryna Sabalenka took to the mic after her impressive quarterfinal victory over China's Qinwen Zheng.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2024, 08:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
As the US Open 2024 reaches its electrifying semifinal stage, Aryna Sabalenka is making headlines not just for her stellar performance on the court but also for a playful yet bold gesture aimed at rallying support from the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd. With the stakes high and the crowd buzzing, Sabalenka's recent antics have added a fascinating twist to the tournament.

Sabalenka's Humorous Offer: Drinks on Her?

In a move that blended humor with strategic brilliance, Aryna Sabalenka took to the mic after her impressive quarterfinal victory over China's Qinwen Zheng. The 26-year-old Belarusian, who is determined to secure her first US Open title after finishing as the runner-up last year, made a surprising offer to the spectators. With a grin, Sabalenka declared, "Drinks on me tonight? Drink on me and please give me some support in the next match."

The crowd's enthusiastic reaction was a testament to the genuine affection and admiration Sabalenka has garnered. This light-hearted offer not only showcased her charismatic personality but also highlighted the importance of fan support in high-stakes matches. As Sabalenka prepares to face local favorite Emma Navarro in the semifinal, her gesture could turn out to be a strategic move to garner more crowd support.

The High Stakes of the US Open Semifinal

Sabalenka's offer carries a significant financial implication. Should the fans take her up on the offer, the cost could soar up to $529,000, considering each drink is priced at a minimum of $23. This bold move underscores the intense competition and high stakes involved in the US Open. The prize money distribution for the tournament is substantial: semifinalists receive $1 million, runners-up earn $1.8 million, and the champion takes home a hefty $3.51 million.

For Sabalenka, the potential financial risk highlights the high stakes of her semifinal clash against Navarro. Despite this, her focus remains firmly on the court, aiming to convert her remarkable form into a Grand Slam victory.

Sabalenka's Form and Mental Fortitude

Sabalenka's performance leading up to the semifinal has been nothing short of spectacular. She dispatched Qinwen Zheng with a commanding 6-1, 6-2 victory, and has lost only four service games throughout the tournament. This impressive form positions her as a formidable contender for the title.

Reflecting on her journey, Sabalenka shared, "If you get to the top-five level, everyone will take you as a favorite. But as I always say, it's not about being the favorite; it's about how hard you're ready to fight for it. It's going to be about the tough moments in the matches when you don't feel your best and you have to go through it."

Her statement captures the essence of her mindset: a blend of confidence and resilience. Sabalenka’s drive to overcome challenges and secure the title is palpable, and she is clearly determined to push through any adversity.

