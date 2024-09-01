Ashish Raman Sethi Wins Best Fighter Award From Muay Thai Legend Buakaw After Beating Italian Ernesto

Sombat Banchamek, widely known as Buakaw Banchamek, who is regarded as one of the finest Muay Thai fighters in the world, hosted an event (All Star Fight) at the Rajadermen stadium, which is also the oldest Muay Thai stadium in the world. India's Muay Thai fighter Ashish Raman Sethi who competed in the 70 kg category defeated Federico Ernesto of Italy with a thunderous knockout. After the event finished, Sethi was awarded the Best Fighter of Night Award by Buakaw for his stellar performance.

It's not the first time Ashish Sethi has impressed in combat sport and made his mark, in 2023, Ashish became the first Indian boxer ever to win a Bangla boxing stadium belt. On the fastest knockout of the night, the Indian fighter battled the hard way to conquer the toughest fight of his life and bring glory to the Indian map.

The 30-year-old Indian who hails from Faridabad (Delhi-NCR), trains under Soroush Ghosairi at the Muay Thai Academy in Thailand. The Cobrai Thai and Blegend Super Export Shop athlete is expected to make more history for India in Muay Thai and arguably is the best fighter of the sport from India currently.

Coming to Buakar's legacy, throughout his illustrious career, he has amassed an impressive collection of titles, including being a two-time Omnoi Stadium champion, a Lumpinee Stadium Toyota Marathon champion, and the former No. 1-ranked fighter at Lumpinee Stadium. He has also held the Thailand featherweight championship and is a two-time K-1 World MAX champion, as well as the 2011 and 2012 Thai Fight tournament champion. Buakaw is celebrated as one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters of all time.

In addition to his Muay Thai achievements, Buakaw has also ventured into professional football, playing as a forward for RBAC F.C. in the Regional League Division 2. He has further showcased his versatility by starring in two films: Yamada: The Samurai of Ayothaya and Thong Dee Fun Khao (2017).