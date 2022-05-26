हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup 2022: Indian men's hockey team pull off an impossible win vs Indonesia to qualify for Super 4s and knock Pakistan out

The massive win not only secured India's passage into the knockout stage of the tournament but also shut the door on Pakistan

Asia Cup 2022: Indian men&#039;s hockey team pull off an impossible win vs Indonesia to qualify for Super 4s and knock Pakistan out
Source: Twitter

When Indian men's hcokey team began their all-important match vs lowly Indonesia in the last Group A match on Thursday (May 21). They needed to win this game and win by a huge margin. To knock Pakistan out and qualify for Super 4s, they needed to beat Indonesia by a margin of 16 goals and they did it in the last seconds of the game.   

The massive win not only secured India's passage into the knockout stage of the tournament but also shut the door on Pakistan.

Both India and Pakistan finished on four points each in Pool A behind Japan but the holders qualified for the Super 4s on the basis of a better goal difference (1).

India needed to beat Indonesia by a 15-0 margin or more to make it to the next round and the defending champions rode on splendid show from Dipsan Tirkey, who hammered five goals, and Sudev Belimagga, who sounded the board thrice.

Veteran SV Sunil, Pawan Rajbhar and Karthi Selvam scored a brace each while Uttam Singh and Nilam Sanjeep Xess scored a goal each.

Pakistan had lost 2-3 to Japan earlier in the day. 

With the win, India have not only qualified for the Super 4s but also helped Japan, South Korea and Malaysia qualify for the FIH World Cup 2023. India have already qualified as hosts while Pakistan are OUT of the 2023 Hockey World Cup. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Asia Cup 2022India vs IndonesiaIndian men's hockey team Asia Cup 2022Asia Cup 2022 Super 4s
Next
Story

India vs Indonesia Hockey Asia Cup 2022 Highlights: India win 16-0, qualify for Super 4s

Must Watch

PT5M

PM Modi during Hyderabad rally says it is time to end dynasty politics