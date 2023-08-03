trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643834
INDIA VS CHINA

Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey India Vs China Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Ahead of India's opening game of 2023 Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai against China, take a look at all the key details related to the match.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 06:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will begin on Thursday (August 3). All the matches of the tournament will be played at Major Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. On the first day of the tournament, there are three matches scheduled to be played: Korea vs Japan, which start at 4 pm IST followed by a game between Pakistan and Malayasia and third match of the day will be between India and China, which starts at 8.30 pm IST.

Also Read | Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Teams, Schedule, Match Timings, LIVE Streaming; All You Need To Know

Asian Champions Trophy is being played among six countries: They are India, Pakistan, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan and China. As far as the format of the tournament is concerned, each team will play each other once and the top four will go through to the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals enter the final.

India will start at favourites to win the tournament. They are the top-ranked team in the competition. India are ranked fourth in the latest FIH Men's Rankings. The next best team from Asia in South Korea, who are at number 9 followed by Malaysia (10). Pakistan are ranked 16th in the world while Japan are 19th. China has the lowest ranking in the world among the teams taking part in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy. South Korea are the defending champions. They had beaten Japan in the last edition in Dhaka in 2021.

Here are the streaming details of India vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2023:

Where will the India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

When will the India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on August 3, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match broadcast in India?

The India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I catch the live streaming of India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match in India?

The live streaming of India and China Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be available on Fancode in India.

