Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Semi-Finals: Match Schedule, Timing, Livestreaming; All You Need To Know

The Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is coming to its end. The tournament has five matches remaining including the 5/6th place finish, 3rd/4th place finish as well as the two semi-finals and final. Out of the six teams that took part in the tournament, four have made it to the semis. They are India, Japan, Malaysia and Korea. The first semi-final will be between Malaysia and Japan on August 11 and the second on the same day between India and Japan.

India have been the best team, in the tournament so far, winning 4 out of 5 matches in the first round. They started the tournament with a 7-2 win over China before drawing with Japan. Then they blanked Malaysia 4-0 before beating South Korea 3-2 and then beat Pakistan 4-0 to top the group.



China and Pakistan were the two teams getting knocked out of the semis. They will now aim to better their show and finish as the 5th best team in the tournament. Pakistan had not played any tournament this year before this tournament. They managed just win in the whole tournament.

What are the semi-finals lineups?

India vs Japan, August 11

Malaysia vs South Korea, August 11

What time will India vs Japan and Malaysia vs South Korea clashes take place?

India vs Japan semi-final will start at 8.30 pm IST. The Malaysia vs South Korea game will happen at 6 pm IST.

How to watch livestreaming of India vs Japan and Malaysia vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy semi-finals?

The livestreaming of Asian Champions Trophy semi-finals, India vs Japan and Malaysia vs South Korea, can be watched on FanCode app.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Japan and Malaysia vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy semi-finals?

The TV broadcast of India vs Japan and Malaysia vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy semi-finals will be on Star Sports Network.