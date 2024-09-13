India Vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: How And When To Watch The Game In India?

The Indian men’s hockey team will lock horns with their arch-rivals Pakistan in the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey on Saturday. After securing a 3-1 win over South Korea, riding on two goals by captain Harmanpreet Singh on Thursday, India became the first team to make way for the semi-finals from the six-team pool. Pakistan’s Ammad Butt also secured their place in the last four and currently standing second on the chart. Pakistan outplayed the hosts China 5-1 in their previous round.

The Indian team, on the other hand, is riding on their undefeated streak as they won all four matches. Earlier, the Indian team defeated Pakistan 3-1 last year in Chennai before marching to their fourth title.

Live streaming details

Where is the India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy match taking place?

The India vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match will take place in Hulunbuir, China.

When to watch the IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy match?

India and Pakistan will play on September 14 at 1:15 PM.

Where to watch the IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy match?

The match will be aired live on the Sony Sports Ten 1 and Ten 1 HD channels.

How to live-stream the IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy match?

The IND vs PAK Asian Champions Trophy match can be live-streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads:

India: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad (VC), Manpreet Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Gurjot Singh.

Pakistan: Abdul Rehman, Ahmad Ajaz, Ali Ghazanfar, Butt Ammad, Hammadudin Muhammad, Hayat Zikriya, Khan Abdullah Ishtiaq, Khan Sufyan, Liaqat Arshad, Mahmood Abu, Nadeem Ahmad, Qadir Faisal, Rana Waheed Ashraf, Razzaq Salman, Rooman, Shahid Hannan, Shakeel Moin, Ur-Rehman Muneeb.