हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asian Games 2022 postponed

Asian Games 2022 postponed indefinitely: Reports

The Asian Games scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September has been postponed until 2023, Randhir Singh, the acting President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), told Reuters on Friday.

Asian Games 2022 postponed indefinitely: Reports
Source/Twitter

The Asian Games scheduled to take place in the Chinese city of Hangzhou in September has been postponed until 2023, Randhir Singh, the acting President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), told Reuters on Friday.

The 19th edition of the multi-sports Games, second in size only to the Summer Olympics, was scheduled to take place from Sept. 10-25 in the capital of Zhejiang province, some 175 kilometres southwest of Shanghai.

No reason was immediately given for the postponement but question marks had been raised over the event taking place with Shanghai having recently been locked down because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Asian Games 2022 postponedAsian Games 2022Asian Games postponedAsian Games
Next
Story

PV Sindhu and Co. set to begin BWF Thomas and Uber 2022 campaign from May 8, check details HERE

Must Watch

PT1M58S

Videsh Superfast: 5.9-magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan