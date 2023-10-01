trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669372
Asian Games 2023: HS Prannoy To Miss Men's Badminton Team Final Due To Injury

The Indian men's badminton team on Saturday created history by defeating South Korea 3-2 in an exhilarating semifinal to enter the team events final for the first time at the Asian Games.

Indian men's badminton team faced a big blow just before their historic match for the first-ever gold medal at the Asian Games as in-form shutter HS Prannoy will miss the final after he suffered injury on Sunday, as per Olympics.com. Mithun Manjunathan has replaced the ace shutter in the men's singles clash. The India versus China men's team badminton gold medal tie will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

India were assured of a medal in this event and now they will aim for gold as they face China. Prannoy had a great game on Saturday where he took on South Korea's Hyeokjin Jeon. The world championships bronze medallist was pretty deceptive in his approach and he scripted a fine comeback win of 18-21, 21-16, 21-19 against Hyeokjin Jeon.

Indian Team matches: Lakshya Sen vs Shi Yu Qi, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty vs Liang Weikeng / Wang Chang, Kidambi Srikanth vs Li Shifeng, Dhruv Kapila / Sai Pratheek vs Liu Yuchen / Ou Xuanyi, Mithun Manjunathan vs Weng Hongyang.

