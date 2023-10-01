The Indian shooting trio of Darius Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaiman continued India's dominant run in shooting at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, capturing a gold medal in the men's trap team event on Sunday. With a total of 361 points, India captured the gold and also set a new Asian Games record, toppling the previous record by Kuwait from 1994. Kuwait captured the silver medal with 359 points, falling short of gold. With 354 points, China walked away with the bronze. "Shooters @tondaimanpr, #KheloIndiaAthlete@KynanChenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu have shot their way to GOLD in the Men's Trap Team event! with an Asian Games record of 361 Their precision, focus, and teamwork have brought glory to our nation. Let's celebrate these sharpshooters for their incredible achievement! #Cheer4India #JeetegaBharat #BharatAtAG22 #Hallabol," tweeted SAI Media.

This is India's 20th medal in shooting, continuing their best-ever run in the sport at the Asian Games. Earlier, the Indian shooting duo of Sarabjot Singh and Divya Subbaraju secured a silver medal in the mixed 10 m air rifle pistol team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

_ Gold Rush Alert! _ #AsianGames2022



__ Shooters @tondaimanpr, #KheloIndiaAthlete @KynanChenai, and Zoravar Singh Sandhu have shot their way to GOLD in the Men's Trap Team event! ___ with an Asian Games record of 361 _



Their precision, focus, and teamwork have brought glory_ pic.twitter.com/7pAakYlsaj— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2023

A Historic Win for __'s Golfing Sensation, Aditi! _



Heartiest congratulations to @aditigolf for clinching _in the Women's Individual event at #AsianGames2022, finishing with a score of 17 under par!



Aditi's stellar performance has etched her name in history, becoming the_ pic.twitter.com/Zf6uOg2hEM October 1, 2023

India's star golfer Aditi Ashok created history by clinching a first-ever medal in the women's individual event at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Sunday. Aditi won a silver medal with -17 at Par. Indian women's golfers had never won a medal in Asian Games before. India have only two individual gold medals in golf by Lakshman Singh (1982) and Shiv Kapur (2002). India's most recent golf medal came in 2010, at the Guangzhou Asian Games in China. Aditi was leading the table for three rounds however, she dropped her position in the final round. Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol bagged gold with -19 at Par. South Korea's Hyunjo Yoo secured a bronze medal in the women's individual event with -16 at Par.

On the other hand, the Indian women's team finished fourth in golf with -22 at Par. While Anirban Lahiri is fighting for a medal in the men's individual event.

In the women's team, Thailand won the gold, Korea bagged the silver and China secured the bronze.