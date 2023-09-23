Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: Check Date, Time, Venue, LIVE Streaming Details; All You Need To Know

The Asian Games 2023 will kickoff with a sparkling opening ceremony on Saturday, September 23, in Hangzhou in China. This is going to be the 19th edition of the Games. Athletes from a total of 45 countries from Asia and Middle East will be plying their trade in the Asiad. There are going to be 40 different sports in Asian Games.

It must be noted that some of the events had started on September 19 itself including some qualification matches across disciplines. The tournament official starts only on September 23. An opening ceremony has also bene planned on the same date.

The theme of the opening ceremony will largely revolve around the rich history of China as well as spirit of sports with which Asian Games is played. In case you did not know, the Asian Games was first held in New Delhi in India, in the year 1951. The 2018 edition was held in Indonesia. The Hangzhou Games are being held after 5 years because of Covid-19. The Asian Games were supposed to be held in 2022 but were postponed by a year due to the Coronavirus.

Tonight is the Opening Ceremony of the 19th Asian Games___ Stay tuned!

What part of it are you most looking forward to? Share with us in the comments below.#19thAsianGames #Hangzhou #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/hqIusAwS2J— 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 Official (@19thAGofficial) September 23, 2023

India will be aiming for good show at the Game. In Indonesia, India had finished with 70 medals. India's golden boy and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be defending his gold medal in the upcoming mega event.

It is still not decided who will be India's flag-bearer in the Asian Games. Reports had emerged that India may boycott the opening ceremony due to China denying visas to three Indian players who belong to Arunachal Pradesh. India's sports minister Anurag Thakur, who was to go to attend the ceremony, cancelled his visit to China in wake of the visa cancellations.

Here's everything you need to know about the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony:

When and where is the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony?

The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium will host the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony on September 23 at 05:30 pm IST.

Where can I watch the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony in India?

The live streaming of the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony will be available on SonyLIV and all Sony Sports Network channels.