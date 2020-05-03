Atheltics Federation of India looks to resume domestic calendar in September

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has said that it is looking to resume their domestic calendar in September 2020 subject to the situation in the country in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came after the AFI became the first national sports federation to hold a Special General Meeting (SGM) via video-conference amid the novel virus.

The AFI said that that it was discussed during the meeting that there are chances of resumption of domestic events in September.

"High Performance Director Volker Hermann, Chief Coach Bahadur Singh and Deputy Chief Coach Radhakrishnan Nair shared a competition calendar that envisions the resumption of domestic events in September.

Meanwhile, AFI Planning Committee Chairman Dr. Lalit K Bhanot said,"We had planned for competition in two phases but have had to draw up in one, delayed phase."

Besides this, the AFI also unanimously decided to extend the term of the office-bearers until the federation can get together for a physical meeting and conduct the election to appoint the same.

"The Special General Meeting accepted the International Olympic Committee member and Indian Olympic Association President Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra’s suggestion that the election could be deferred until a physical meeting becomes possible. The AFI President was also authorised to make a decision on the date for the annual general meeting in consultation with senior colleagues," the statement said.