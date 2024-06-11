Athletes, Industry Experts Throng International Health, Sports, And Fitness Festival

The eagerly-awaited International Health, Sports, and Fitness Festival (IHFF) concluded with a bang in the national capital’s Pragati Maidan, cementing its position as Asia’s biggest health and fitness extravaganza. The highlights of the mega event, which began on Friday, were two powerhouse bodybuilding championships - the coveted Steadfast Nutrition Pro Show - Asia’s biggest bodybuilding championship - and the Sheru Classic Pro Qualifiers - India’s biggest bodybuilding tournament for amateur athletes, both sponsored by leading sports and wellness nutrition brand Steadfast Nutrition. The IHFF boasted a dynamic partnership with Steadfast Nutrition, with the championships and expo attracting a staggering 1.5 lakh spectators across 3 days and witnessing the participation of over 500 athletes, including 200 international ones. Over 250 exhibitors participated in the IHFF.



Asked about the success of the event, the significance of these championships, and why Steadfast associated with them, Steadfast Nutrition founder Mr Aman Puri said, “The event’s success underscores the growing passion for fitness among Indians and the potential of Indian athletes to thrive when given the right platform - a global stage. The Steadfast Nutrition Pro Show is a milestone event for Indian bodybuilding and the only road in India to the world’s most prestigious bodybuilding championship - Mr Olympia, USA, offering a life-changing opportunity to Indian bodybuilding athletes. Past champions like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Phil Health cemented their legendary status on this very stage. Steadfast is the first brand in the country to bring a pro show on home soil. We have sponsored this marquee event since 2022. A win here has unlocked sponsorships, lucrative prize money, and international recognition for these dedicated athletes.



“We aim to propel bodybuilding – a rapidly growing sport – to the forefront alongside cricket and football, which aligns with our vision of making India a global sporting powerhouse by 2050,” Aman Puri added.



Four winners were chosen at the Steadfast Nutrition Pro Show in their respective categories: Amit Agre from India won in the Men’s Physique category, Abdullah Al Sairafi from Kuwait won in the Men’s Classic Physique category, Germany’s Lisa Reith won in the Women’s Bikini category, and Jafar Ghaffamezhad from Iran won the 212 Bodybuilding segment. The event saw fierce competition as seasoned athletes from India and around the world battled for a chance to clinch a ticket to the prestigious Mr Olympia, USA.



The IHFF wasn’t just for seasoned pros. The Sheru Classic, organised under the aegis of the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) - the governing body for bodybuilding championships the world over - is significant because it gives a life-altering chance to amateurs to earn pro cards which propel them into the professional circuit with its exciting opportunities for sponsorships, prize money, and a flourishing career.



9 IFBB pro cards were given out at the Sheru Classic. Amit Agre and Ravi Choudhary (India) won a pro card in the men’s physique category, Ekaterina Mikriukova won the pro card in the women’s bikini category, Anastasia Ostapenko (Russia) won in the women’s wellness category, Abdalla Rashed (Eqypt) and Mohammed Arsaf S (India) won the men’s classic physique segment, Emelyanenkova Snezhana (Russia) won in the women’s figure category, Priya Shah (India) won in the women’s physique category, while Moukhise Hassoune (Morocco) won the men’s bodybuilding category.

The tournaments were a spectacular show of posing and heart-pounding competition set off against stunning light and sound effects.



Besides the 200 athletes from across the world, international bodybuilding sensation and reigning Mr Olympia Ryan Terry joined in, turning it into a global fitness spectacle.



Steadfast Nutrition is a big force behind the IHFF through its sponsorship of these significant competitions in India’s sporting calendar, a huge draw for India’s rapidly burgeoning community of fitness enthusiasts and bodybuilders.



Steered by its founder Mr Aman Puri, Steadfast Nutrition has given a big boost to the fitness industry through its partnership with the IHFF organisers year after year.



With industry leaders like Steadfast Nutrition paving the way, India’s journey towards becoming a global sports powerhouse when it comes to fitness and bodybuilding is well on track.